Raptors officially acquire Kawhi Leonard from Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted September 14, 2026 9:29 pm.

The Fun Guy is back.

The Toronto Raptors have acquired Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two future first-round picks, one future first-round pick swap and two future second-round picks, the teams announced on Monday.

The two unprotected first-round picks Toronto is sending L.A. will be for 2031 and 2033, the pick swap is for 2027 and the second-rounders are for 2030 and ’33, per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said in a statement. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported that Leonard is waiving his entire 15 per cent trade bonus as part of the deal. The Raptors will still be hard-capped at the first-apron line entering this upcoming season, but will avoid needing to expand the deal with Leonard’s decision.

The Raptors had originally put the proposed trade on hold in July pending the outcome of the NBA’s salary-cap circumvention investigation into the Clippers.

The league announced earlier this month that it had stripped the Clippers of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and fined the team $30 million after an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker were suspended for one year, while president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months. And despite Ballmer’s “disagreements” with the NBA’s findings, he’s decided to accept the league’s punishment after speculation he might seek external litigation.

Leonard will be forced to pay the league $700,000 for his connection to the violations, but won’t be suspended or have his contract voided.

The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game last season for Los Angeles.

A seven-time all-star, seven-time All-NBA selection and two-time NBA champion, Leonard spent the 2018-19 season with the Raptors and was central to their championship run.

Leonard is expected to speak to reporters at the Raptors’ media day on Sept. 28.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teenage boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting

A teenage boy has died after he was shot in North York on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

2h ago

Toronto in for a warmer than average week with chances of rain

While mid-afternoon temperatures stayed a few degrees below seasonal on Monday for parts of southern Ontario, the rest of the week will see above average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto. The...

5h ago

Crouching officer, hidden tackle: YRP shares video of officer's NFL-worthy sneak tackle of motorcyclist

York Regional Police (YRP) have released body-cam footage showing one of its officers sneaking up on a motorcyclist who allegedly fled an accident scene and tackling him. "You could say our officers...

6h ago

Emmy Awards highlights: Mariska Hargitay sings, Taylor Swift acts in a skit and Jean Smart wins

The Emmy Awards are underway. “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” are generating buzz as they compete for top prizes. The ceremony is also honoring the anniversaries of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

26m ago

Top Stories

Teenage boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting

A teenage boy has died after he was shot in North York on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

2h ago

Toronto in for a warmer than average week with chances of rain

While mid-afternoon temperatures stayed a few degrees below seasonal on Monday for parts of southern Ontario, the rest of the week will see above average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto. The...

5h ago

Crouching officer, hidden tackle: YRP shares video of officer's NFL-worthy sneak tackle of motorcyclist

York Regional Police (YRP) have released body-cam footage showing one of its officers sneaking up on a motorcyclist who allegedly fled an accident scene and tackling him. "You could say our officers...

6h ago

Emmy Awards highlights: Mariska Hargitay sings, Taylor Swift acts in a skit and Jean Smart wins

The Emmy Awards are underway. “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” are generating buzz as they compete for top prizes. The ceremony is also honoring the anniversaries of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos