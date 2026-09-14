Raptors officially acquire Kawhi Leonard from Clippers

The Fun Guy is back.

The Toronto Raptors have acquired Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two future first-round picks, one future first-round pick swap and two future second-round picks, the teams announced on Monday.

The two unprotected first-round picks Toronto is sending L.A. will be for 2031 and 2033, the pick swap is for 2027 and the second-rounders are for 2030 and ’33, per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said in a statement. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported that Leonard is waiving his entire 15 per cent trade bonus as part of the deal. The Raptors will still be hard-capped at the first-apron line entering this upcoming season, but will avoid needing to expand the deal with Leonard’s decision.

The Raptors had originally put the proposed trade on hold in July pending the outcome of the NBA’s salary-cap circumvention investigation into the Clippers.

The league announced earlier this month that it had stripped the Clippers of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and fined the team $30 million after an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker were suspended for one year, while president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months. And despite Ballmer’s “disagreements” with the NBA’s findings, he’s decided to accept the league’s punishment after speculation he might seek external litigation.

Leonard will be forced to pay the league $700,000 for his connection to the violations, but won’t be suspended or have his contract voided.

The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game last season for Los Angeles.

A seven-time all-star, seven-time All-NBA selection and two-time NBA champion, Leonard spent the 2018-19 season with the Raptors and was central to their championship run.

Leonard is expected to speak to reporters at the Raptors’ media day on Sept. 28.

— with files from The Canadian Press