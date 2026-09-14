Raptors, Clippers agree to Kawhi Leonard trade: report

Kawhi Leonard is one step closer to rejoining the Toronto Raptors.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Raptors have agreed to complete the trade sending Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday. The deal is subject to approval by the NBA via a trade call, which had yet to be completed.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray on Monday, the draft compensation included in the deal remains as originally structured. The unprotected first-round picks Toronto is sending L.A. will be for 2031 and 2033, the pick swap is for 2027 and the second-rounders are for 2030 and ’33.

Meanwhile, Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported that Leonard is waiving his entire 15 per cent trade bonus as part of the deal. The Raptors will still be hard-capped at the first-apron line entering this upcoming season, but will avoid needing to expand the deal with Leonard’s decision.

The Raptors had originally put the proposed trade on hold in July pending the outcome of the NBA’s salary-cap circumvention investigation into the Clippers.

The league announced earlier this month that it had stripped the Clippers of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and fined the team $30 million after an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker were suspended for one year, while president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months. And despite Ballmer’s “disagreements” with the NBA’s findings, he’s decided to accept the league’s punishment after speculation he might seek external litigation.

Leonard will be forced to pay the league $700,000 for his connection to the violations, but won’t be suspended or have his contract voided.

The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game last season for Los Angeles.

A seven-time all-star, seven-time All-NBA selection and two-time NBA champion, Leonard spent the 2018-19 season with the Raptors and was central to their championship run.

— with files from The Canadian Press