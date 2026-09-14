A late-night collision in Toronto’s west end sent four people to the hospital and led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

Officers were called to Dufferin Street and Rogers Road, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a two‑vehicle crash. Officers said three occupants from one of the vehicles took off on foot immediately after the impact, prompting a search of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Paramedics confirmed that four people were transported to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

Police later located and arrested the driver who fled, a 21‑year‑old man now facing several charges, including dangerous operation, impaired operation, and fail to remain. The driver of the second vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was shut down overnight as officers investigated, with Dufferin Street closed in both directions at Rogers Road. Roads have since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.