2 hospitalized after early‑morning apartment fire in downtown Toronto

Fire crews arrived around 7:17 a.m. to find smoke coming from a unit in the downtown Toronto building. Photo: Toronto Fire/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 14, 2026 8:17 am.

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries after an apartment fire erupted near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street.

Fire crews arrived around 7:17 a.m. to find smoke coming from a unit in the downtown Toronto building. Firefighters moved to get residents out while attacking the two-alarm blaze inside the apartment.

Paramedics said two adults were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Jarvis Street between Gerrard Street and Dundas Street as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control and investigators began assessing the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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