Toronto in for a warmer than average week with chances of rain

The downtown Toronto skyline is seen from the Chester Hill Lookout. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 14, 2026 4:12 pm.

While mid-afternoon temperatures stayed a few degrees below seasonal on Monday, the rest of the week will see above average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto.

The average daytime high for mid-September is about 21 C but Monday saw a high of 19 C due to a northerly wind which contributed to lowering the temperature.

Temperatures will climb starting Tuesday and be anywhere from 2 C to 4 C above seasonal throughout the week, peaking mid-week, with Wednesday and Thursday hitting a high of 25 C.

Tuesday will also be windy with gusts up to 40-50 kilometres per hour, but since it is a south-westerly wind, temperatures will bump up slightly to a high of 24 C. A few passing showers might also make an appearance in the early morning hours and again towards the afternoon in the GTA.

“A brief thunderstorm is not out of the question across the north GTA,” says CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

Wednesday will most likely be dry but Ramsahai suggests packing the umbrella on the off chance of some showers. Thursday will be cloudy with some spotty showers once again but Friday looks to be dry so far.

The weekend is currently looking closer to seasonal or below seasonal with Saturday being cloudy with a high of 21 C before slightly dropping on Sunday to 20 C.

Current models are forecasting rain on Sunday, so it might not be the best day for outdoor activities. Around 20-30 millimetres of rain could fall towards the west of Toronto and the city itself will see about 10-20 millimetres.

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