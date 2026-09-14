A man is facing a string of charges after allegedly stealing a marked TTC pick‑up truck in Toronto’s downtown core and crashing into multiple vehicles while fleeing police, leaving two people injured and triggering a cross‑city search that ended in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say the incident began around 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 11, when officers were called to the College Street and Bay Street area for reports of a stolen TTC vehicle.

Investigators allege the suspect took the TTC truck and sped away, colliding with several vehicles as he fled. Two people suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries as a result of the crashes.

Police later located the stolen truck — and the suspect — in the Eglinton Avenue West and Royal York Road area, where officers made the arrest.

Andrew Boomer, 39, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited, breach of probation, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He made a court appearance on Sept. 12.

Police believe there may be more victims connected to the suspect’s driving prior to his arrest.

Residents, businesses, and drivers with security or dashcam footage from the downtown or west‑end areas are asked to contact police, or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.