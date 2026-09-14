Toronto Police Service opens its 4th Community Safety Hub in Dufferin Mall

The Toronto Police Service launched its fourth Community Safety Hub in the city on Monday at Dufferin Mall, dubbed as a “positive, non-enforcement setting” where community members can engage with police.

The hub will focus on preventing crime through fraud, scam and theft awareness activities as well as ensuring youth and senior safety. It is to be a point of contact where people can speak one-on-one with Neighbourhood Community Officers and also be referred to community resources and supports.

The goal is to take a “hyper-local approach” to policing which helps officers better understand local needs and respond more effectively, as per a police press release.

Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue says a visible police presence plays an important role in deterring violence and embedding officers in the community in this way helps to build trust.

“By being present and engaged within Dufferin Mall, we are taking a proactive approach to community safety through meaningful engagement, strong partnerships, crime prevention, and outreach,” she said in the press release.

“We are committed to this ongoing work and to creating an inclusive environment where police and the community can work together to address concerns, build trust and keep people safe.”

The hub is located near the mall’s busy food court area and staffed by Dufferin Grove Neighbourhood Community Officers. Other officers from 11 Division and auxiliary officers will also help with outreach and engagement.

Toronto Police Service has three other such hubs at Fairview Mall, Shops at Don Mills, and in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, which serve as an alternative to going to a police station or filing a formal police report.

Superintendent Andrew Ecklund of 11 Division says there has been a “marked decrease” in crime and reporting of crime at Fairview Mall and Shops at Don Mills since safety hubs opened in those locations.

“So what we’ve seen at Fairview Mall – we’ve seen a decrease in auto theft down 65 per cent, robberies were down 32 per cent, theft over [$5,000} were down 27 per cent. At Don Mills, assaults were down 100 per cent, auto thefts were down 59 per cent, robberies down 33 per cent and sexual violations were down 100 per cent,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

CityNews spoke to Dufferin Mall patrons about their thoughts on the initiative and whether they feel it will make a difference in terms of safety.

“I think it’s a great idea, it’s a very busy area… I think this will help bring up the area for safety,” said one shopper.

“So many things happen here sometimes – you come shopping and something happens to you. So I think it’s a really good idea for the police to be here,” said another.

The hubs will be staffed daily, but will not be operational 24-hours a day. Anyone needing immediate assistance is still encouraged to call 911.

With files from Beverly Andrews