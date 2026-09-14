The Big Story

Why now? Canada’s new sanctions on West Bank settlers

Israeli settlers enter Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 14, 2026 9:15 am.

Canada recently joined the UK and France in sanctioning all settler trade with the West Bank.

In a joint-statement written by the three prime ministers, Israel’s advancement of the E1 settlement, as well as the ongoing violence in the occupied strip, jeopardizes the possibility of a two-state solution.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jon Allen, the former Canadian ambassador to Israel and a senior fellow at the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History at the University of Toronto. They discuss whether or not Israel could announce counter sanctions on Canada like they did with the UK, and how the Canada-Israel relationship has hit an all-time low.

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