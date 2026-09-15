1 suspect arrested for distraction theft in Jane and Eglinton area, another at large

Roberto Carlos Ghiocel, 22, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with a distraction theft investigation on Sept. 11, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 15, 2026 11:15 am.

A man is in custody and police are looking for a female suspect in connection with a distraction theft investigation in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say the alleged theft took place on Aug. 30, shortly before 1:30 p.m. near a home on Rockcliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue.

A man was sitting on his porch when a man in a white Chevrolet along with a female passenger in the rear seat drove up. The female passenger allegedly lured the man off the porch to the vehicle and stole his jewellery while replacing it with fake jewellery. Both suspects then fled the area. The victim was not injured.

Following an investigation, the male suspect was identified as Roberto Carlos Ghiocel, 22, of Toronto. He was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with robbery and participate in/contribute to criminal organization. He was scheduled to appear in court on the same day.

Police also executed a search warrant on an undisclosed address and vehicle and seized a quantity of fake jewelry.

Police seized a quantity of fake jewellery as part of the investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The female suspect remains at large but no description is available at this time.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

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