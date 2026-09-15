18-year-old and 3 youths allegedly found with loaded gun in North York

Police allege the accused were in possession of "break and enter tools." Photo: TPS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 15, 2026 4:58 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2026 5:05 pm.

Toronto police say an 18-year-old and three 16-year-olds are facing multiple firearms-related charges after they were allegedly found with a loaded firearm.

Officers say the incident occurred as they were on patrol early Monday morning in the Finch Avenue West and Yorkgate Boulevard Avenue area, near the Jane and Finch intersection.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving a vehicle and was stopped by police for a Highway Traffic Act violation. After an investigation, the accused were allegedly found in possession of “break and enter tools” and a firearm.

As a result, Kwabena Ameyaw, 18, has been arrested and charged with:

  • Possessing a break-in Instrument
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possessing a firearm without a Licence
  • Possessing a loaded regulated firearm
  • Careless driving
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no valid license

Three youths, 16, of Toronto, were also arrested and charged with:

  • Possessing break-in Instrument
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possessing a firearm without a licence
  • Possessing a loaded regulated firearm
Police say a loaded prohibited firearm was seized, and images of the weapon has since been released. Photo: TPS.
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