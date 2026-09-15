18-year-old and 3 youths allegedly found with loaded gun in North York

Toronto police say an 18-year-old and three 16-year-olds are facing multiple firearms-related charges after they were allegedly found with a loaded firearm.

Officers say the incident occurred as they were on patrol early Monday morning in the Finch Avenue West and Yorkgate Boulevard Avenue area, near the Jane and Finch intersection.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving a vehicle and was stopped by police for a Highway Traffic Act violation. After an investigation, the accused were allegedly found in possession of “break and enter tools” and a firearm.

As a result, Kwabena Ameyaw, 18, has been arrested and charged with:

Possessing a break-in Instrument

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possessing a firearm without a Licence

Possessing a loaded regulated firearm

Careless driving

Driving a motor vehicle with no valid license

Three youths, 16, of Toronto, were also arrested and charged with:

Possessing break-in Instrument

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possessing a firearm without a licence

Possessing a loaded regulated firearm

Police say a loaded prohibited firearm was seized, and images of the weapon has since been released. Photo: TPS.