2 women arrested at demonstration in downtown Toronto

Two women were arrested during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Monday night.

Toronto Police were in the McCaul Street and Dundas Street West area for a demonstration shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say a small group of protestors allegedly deliberately blocked the road, impeding officers and police vehicles.

One person was arrested after police say she ignored repeated directions to clear the road. During that arrest, a second person allegedly assaulted the arresting officer and tried to interfere with the arrest.

As a result, Shelly Agius, 44, of Toronto was arrested and charged with mischief – interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property and obstructing a police officer.

The second person, Lily Phan, 49, of Toronto was also arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.