A Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 euro after her 2016 robbery

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — A Paris court on Tuesday awarded 1 euro ($1.15) to Kim Kardashian for having been the victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in 2016, the amount of compensation she had asked for, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

Kardashian has sought to move on since the court last year found eight people guilty for their roles in what the celebrity described as “the most terrifying experience of my life.” In Tuesday’s joint statement with stylist Simone Harouche, Kardashian expressed gratitude to the French justice system.

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” the statement to The Associated Press from the two Americans read. “We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

The court awarded a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès 109,516 euros ($126,472), according to his lawyer. Kardashian had been staying at the hotel when the robbery gang targeted her.

The receptionist said he had been traumatized by the Oct. 2, 2016, jewel heist during Fashion Week. He had sought 550,000 euros ($634,868) in damages and interest. His lawyer, Mohand Ouidja, welcomed the decision as a victory.

The lawyer read the court’s written decisions pertaining to Kardashian and the others aloud to the AP.

The court awarded the hotel 50,000 euros ($57,741). It awarded 1 euro — the amount she had requested — to Harouche, Kardashian’s stylist who was present during the robbery.

French lawyers who acted for Kardashian during the trial didn’t respond to text messages and phone calls this week from the AP.

Two of the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into her suite, bound Kardashian with zip ties and tape and made off with more than $6 million in jewelry, including a diamond ring she’d worn that night to a Givenchy show.

Because of their ages, the robbers became known in France as “les papys braqueurs,” or the grandpa robbers. Six of them were in their 60s and 70s when they were tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, gang association and other charges.

With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those found guilty went back to prison. None of them appealed the verdict.

Kardashian said in a statement issued after their conviction that she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.”

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” the celebrity said. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

Nicolas Vaux-montagny, The Associated Press