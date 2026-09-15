Actors Tom Hiddleston and Aimee Lou Wood scheduled to walk TIFF red carpet

TORONTO — A drama about Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky and his wife Anna, who is said to have saved him from ruin, is among the films premièring today at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Ripley” actor Johnny Flynn and “White Lotus” breakout Aimee Lou Wood star in “The Idiots(s)” as the writer couple, and both are set to walk the red carpet.

Other celebrities making an appearance at the festival include Tom Hiddleston, who’s in town for the Canadian première of “Tenzing.”

The biopic stars the English actor alongside Willem Dafoe and Genden Phuntsok, and tells the story of the Himalayan Sherpa mountaineer who helped lead the first successful summiting of Mount Everest in 1953.

Also making its Canadian première is the Spanish-language film “La Bola Negra” — starring Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close — which follows the interconnected lives of three men as they experience love and loss.

Wrapping up the day is the world première of the Canadian documentary, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Brian Mulroney,” from director Matthew Rankin, about the rise of the former prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press