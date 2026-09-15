While world frets over AI fears, Toronto teen is using the tech to help homeless

While the world is suddenly heeding warnings that artificial intelligence (AI) could run rampant and ultimately end humanity, one Toronto high school student wants to use the technology to help people survive.

Grade 11 student Nathan Han, 17, is developing an AI-powered website to help people experiencing homelessness navigate an often-convoluted web of community services.

“There are a lot of homeless who lie on the street, so I think there must be a way that I could help them and use the technology (to) help them,” Han told CityNews.

The studious teen has led his robotics team at several international competitions, including the prestigious VEX AI World Championship at University of California, Berkeley.

He’s now focusing his attention on a challenge he says will be his life’s work – using AI to help Canada’s homeless population — estimated at 65,000 on any given night across the country.

“By using this website, you could find the resources you need in one spot,” he explained. “It uses AI technologies to translate it and help you to find (services) closest to you.”

Han spends around six to eight hours a day working on his coding.

His intelligence and dedication has not gone unnoticed by his teachers at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School.

“It’s incredibly impressive, it’s definitely something I can’t do, and even other teachers in our school who do coding, they are just super impressed with his level in skill,” said communications technology teacher, Deanna Bucco.

“I think it’s important because AI at this point it’s not going anywhere so rather than looking at how do we get away from it, it’s how can we incorporate it into our daily lives to make things better and I think Nathan is way ahead of the game in doing that with the stuff he’s developing right now.”

Han is still working on a name for his AI website but hopes to have it active by the end of October.

While fears about unfettered AI continue to fester, the Toronto teen is intent on harnessing its powers for good.

“I believe that technology can help everyone,” he said.