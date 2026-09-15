Passenger in wheelchair accessible taxi dies following two-vehicle crash in Ajax

A 65-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a wheelchair accessible taxi and another vehicle on Monday.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, officers were called the area of Bayly Street East and Clayton Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say a passenger in the wheelchair accessible van was seriously injured. Paramedics transported him to a Toronto-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash.