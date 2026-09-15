Calgary man accused of making death threats against PM Carney

A Calgary man is behind bars and is accused of posting death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

RCMP say they received information July 28 about alleged threats made via a YouTube account.

Police say they “subsequently arrested and charged Jamie Dacosta (age 31), a resident of Calgary, with uttering a threat to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney to cause death contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.”

The investigation was carried out by INSET, the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team with the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.

RCMP Federal Policing is mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from not only security of “internationally protected persons” but terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks and more.

A news release states, “the security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance.”

Dacosta remains in custody and is slated for a court appearance in Calgary today, Sept. 15.