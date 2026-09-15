Latest U.S. tariffs take effect on a small number of Canadian goods, some removed

WASHINGTON — The latest U.S. tariffs on a small number of Canadian goods went into effect Tuesday as Washington presses on in its trade war with Canada.

The White House said last week it would impose 50 per cent tariffs on goods representing about 0.6 per cent of U.S. imports from Canada, such as outboard motorboats and metal and paper products.

American officials also said 50 per cent tariffs on goods representing about 0.5 per cent of U.S. imports from Canada, such as cement, sugar, toilet paper and fishing rods, would be removed.

The latest tariffs come amid an ever-evolving trade war between the two countries after Canada walked away from formal negotiations last month.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the Americans made last-minute demands that would undermine Canada’s sovereignty.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in response, moved to impose tariffs later this month on nearly $28 billion in Canadian goods, including booze, and Ottawa followed suit with retaliatory tariffs on American products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

The Canadian Press