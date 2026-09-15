Man accused of setting up ATM ‘cash traps’ at banks across Guelph, Ont.

This Aug. 30, 2017 photo shows an automated teller machine keypad at Diebold Nixdorf where ATMs are manufactured, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By The Canadian press

Posted September 15, 2026 7:39 pm.

Police in Guelph allege a man stole thousands of dollars by setting up “cash traps” at automated banking machines across the city that diverted the money customers were trying to withdraw. 

Police say they were contacted in late June by an ATM technician who had been dealing with several reports of cash machines that weren’t working. 

They say the technician realized that cash traps had been installed on the ATMs, mimicking the dispenser doors and trapping withdrawn bills between the dispenser and the fake door. 

Police say suspects would later come back to the ATMs to collect the trapped cash. 

Investigators say they’re aware of at least six banks across Guelph where the traps were installed and believe at least $4,400 has been stolen.  

They say a 52-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including nine counts of theft under $5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

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