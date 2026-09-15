Man charged after alleged hate-motivated threat in Port Perry

Lucca Downey seen here in this photo has been arrested and charged for allegedly swinging a bat while making threats and yelling racial slurs at people at a Port Perry Park. (DRPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 15, 2026 3:51 pm.

A man has been arrested and charged after Durham police say he was allegedly swinging a bat while making threats and yelling racial slurs at people at a park in Port Perry.

Officers were called to Palmer Park on Aug. 30 for reports of a male swinging a bat at people in the park.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect had already left. However, investigators say they obtained footage showing the suspect making threats while yelling racial slurs.

Officers located and arrested Luca Downey, 38, of Scugog. He is facing several charges including offence motivated by hatred, assault with a weapon, utter threats, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say there may be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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