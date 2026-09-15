Prime Minister Mark Carney’s high-stakes pitch for foreign investment drew a diverse crowd of protesters to Toronto on Monday evening as Indigenous leaders, environmental groups, union leaders and others marched together in opposition of his agenda.

Hundreds of executives and global asset managers descended on the city for Canada’s first-ever national investment summit. Carney has set an ambitious goal of attracting $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.

Protesters, including representatives of labour unions and climate and housing advocates, mobilized against the event at a downtown rally that grew bigger as demonstrators made their way to the summit’s opening gala at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), where they were met by a police barrier.

Protesters said they reject the idea of leaving Canada’s economic future in the hands of CEOs and worry about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.

“We’re here today because we represent young workers who want good jobs and a livable future,” said Hailey Asquin of the group Common Horizon.

Asquin said her peers are not against investments but are concerned about spending on artificial intelligence, the military and fossil fuels.

“We want to be part of building a Canada that we can be proud of, one that is a superpower in things like renewable energy and health care,” she said.

DEMONSTRATION:

Nathan Phillips Square

7:05 pm

-Demonstrators are marching

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES:

-Closures will be intermittent

-Currently Queen St W is CLOSED between Nathan Phillips Square & McCaul St#GO1933610

^ma pic.twitter.com/asDnglbv9n — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 15, 2026

Tom Deadman, a teacher from Ottawa, said he takes issue with Carney inviting executives from American companies in the midst of a trade war with the United States.

“Our concern is that he is basically giving away massive parts of our public services to American CEOs,” he said.

Kakeka ThunderSky, a member of Poplar River First Nation, travelled from Winnipeg to join the protest out of concern about fast-tracked environmental assessments and government policies that affect First Nations’ land.

“I came here … to confront Carney’s CEO summit to let them know that our lands and our resources are not on the chopping block for their profit and their benefit,” ThunderSky said.

Speaking in Toronto earlier on Monday, Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’Moks said Carney has used U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war to build momentum behind his major projects push.

“Canada is getting very good at blackmailing the public,” he said, citing the prime minister’s argument that Canada needs to build more major projects to protect itself from predatory U.S. trade policy.

“That’s their story. Their story is false, the same way that they think that these projects will go on without your support, without our support,” said Na’Moks, who has organized opposition to pipeline projects in B.C.

The summit is expected to attract the heads of some of the world’s largest asset managers, including BlackRock CEO and chairman Larry Fink and Blackstone president Jon Gray.

Kai Nagata, spokesperson for the environmental group Dogwood, said every piece of the country Carney sells off to American billionaires takes Canada closer to American annexation.

“We need investments in this country. That doesn’t mean running back into the arms of the same American billionaires who are bankrolling the MAGA movement and advising their senile president,” said Nagata, Dogwood’s director of energy and democracy.

“Yes, we need jobs and we need projects in this country. But that doesn’t mean jobs overseas and projects that are owned by the same American billionaires that are trying to buy up our entire country.”

Nik Barry-Shaw of the Council of Canadians argued the investment summit is actually a privatization summit and he doesn’t think the outcome will be good for Canadians and the Indigenous communities whose lands will be affected.

“And unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we are shareholders in this asset management enterprise that Carney is leading,” he said.

At a reception Sunday evening with Canadian business leaders and politicians, Carney said his government is working in partnership with Indigenous groups to get projects built.

Carney’s government faced some loud opposition from Indigenous leaders last year when it pushed through legislation to speed up major projects.

The tone has changed since then. Several Indigenous business leaders were invited to Sunday’s reception, including First Nations Bank president and CEO Bill Lomax, First Nations Major Projects Coalition CEO Mark Podlasly and First Nations Financial Management Board deputy CEO Scott Munro.

But many young people in Indigenous communities oppose Ottawa’s plans. A collective of Indigenous youth groups is hosting events in Toronto, Ottawa and other parts of the province this week to protest the major projects agenda they say threatens their lands and way of life.

Ramon Kataquapit, founder of the First Nations youth movement Okiniwak, said youth are looking to build solidarity through the events, which will feature keynote speakers and musical performances.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it invited the leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations to the reception Sunday, but only Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden attended.

Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand, who has generally been receptive to Carney’s agenda, was also there, while the Assembly of First Nations sent a proxy on behalf of the national chief.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak was expected to attend the opening gala Monday evening. So was Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed.

On social media, Woodhouse Nepinak said her message to investors is that they can avoid costly legal battles by speaking directly to chiefs and First Nations about major projects before proceeding.

“Gone are the days of First Nations being only the bricklayers for big companies. Smart investments and forward thinking for the economy must include First Nations being owners and suppliers at every step of the way of any project,” she wrote.

“We cannot be left out anymore.”