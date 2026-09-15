Missing B.C. skyrunner ‘remains among the mountains,’ family says after search

The family of famed Canadian skyrunner and mountaineer Kalie McCrystal, who went missing on the Matterhorn in the Alps more than two weeks ago, say she “remains among the mountains where she felt most at home.”

Her mother and sister said in a statement issued Tuesday that everything they know after an extensive search suggests she fell while descending the mountain.

The statement, which was shared by Athletics Canada and British Columbia provincial legislator Amelia Boultbee, a friend of McCrystal’s, praised search and rescue crews for their efforts and said the family is confident everything possible has been done to find her.

McCrystal was last seen Sept. 1 while preparing to try to break a mountain-running record in the Alps along the Switzerland-Italy border, climbing the 4,478-metre-tall Matterhorn.

The family statement said friends and loved ones from around the world mobilized and went to remarkable lengths to help find McCrystal and bring her home.

They say not finding her was not the outcome they were hoping for and is difficult to accept.

The statement issued by McCrystal’s mother Wendy Cooper and sister Jody McCrystal describes her as a special person who moved through life with equal parts determination and fun and says her absence will leave a hole in communities in skyrunning, Squamish and beyond.

“While we desperately wish we could have found her, we find peace in knowing that she was doing what made her feel most alive until her very last moments, and that she remains among the mountains where she felt most at home,” the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press