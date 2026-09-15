Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine to perform at Polaris awards show

TORONTO — Canadian extraterrestrial rock band Angine de Poitrine is to land in Toronto next week.

The Polaris Music Prize says the duo from Saguenay, Que., will perform at its concert and award ceremony on Sept. 22 at Massey Hall.

The eccentric performers, who claim to be 333-year-old aliens, have been gaining global recognition and made their American TV debut Monday on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Angine de Poitrine is among the 10 artists shortlisted for the prestigious prize that awards $30,000 to the best Canadian album based solely on artistic merit.

Organizers say two-time Polaris prizewinner Jeremy Dutcher has also been added to the bill as a special guest presenter.

Other scheduled performers include fellow nominees Aquakultre, Begonia, Bibi Club, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Les Louanges and Tanya Tagaq.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press