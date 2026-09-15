Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales rose in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.3 per cent to $93.1 billion in July.

The agency says sales increased in three of the seven subsectors it tracks with the building material and supplies subsector up 3.5 per cent at $13.8 billion.

The food, beverage and tobacco subsector gained 1.7 per cent to total $16.7 billion.

The miscellaneous subsector fell 2.9 per cent to $12.3 billion as sales in the mineral, ore and precious metal industry group fell 31.4 per cent to $899.6 million.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.6 per cent in July.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data for comparison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press