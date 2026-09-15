Steelworkers union president calls for Canada-U.S. unity in Quebec amid trade war

LAVAL — The president of an international steelworkers union is calling for unity as the trade war between Canada and the United States continues.

United Steelworkers International president Roxanne Brown delivered the message at a news conference in Laval, Que., north of Montreal.

She is urging both the Canadian and American governments to return to the table on trade talks.

She says the North American steel industry depends on cross-border collaboration between Canada and the United States.

She also says North American leaders should be focusing on international competition from markets like China.

The United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on steel this summer, and Canada responded with equivalent counter-tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press