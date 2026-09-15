Man suffers life‑threatening injuries after high‑rise fire in city’s west end

Crews were called to the building, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street, arriving to find heavy smoke pouring from an upper‑floor apartment. Photo: Josef Fazio/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 15, 2026 6:42 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2026 6:52 am.

A man is in life‑threatening condition after an apartment fire tore through an 8th‑floor unit of a high‑rise building in the city’s west end.

Crews were called to the building, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street, arriving to find heavy smoke pouring from an upper‑floor apartment.

A man was assessed by paramedics and transported to a specialized burn unit with life‑threatening injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation, according to 680 NewsRadio. He was the only person inside the apartment at the time.

Toronto Fire says the blaze was extinguished quickly, and crews worked to clear smoke from the building while checking on residents to ensure no one else needed medical assistance.

The fire was contained to the single unit, and did not extend to neighbouring apartments. The investigation remains ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID teen boy, 17, killed in Jane and Finch shooting

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

7m ago

Carney's investment summit in Toronto draws protests by Indigenous leaders, eco groups, unions

Prime Minister Mark Carney's high-stakes pitch for foreign investment drew a diverse crowd of protesters to Toronto on Monday evening as Indigenous leaders, environmental groups, union leaders and others...

2h ago

Latest U.S. tariffs take effect on a small number of Canadian goods, some removed

WASHINGTON — The latest U.S. tariffs on a small number of Canadian goods went into effect Tuesday as Washington presses on in its trade war with Canada.

2h ago

2026 Mississauga election: How the mayor's race could be one of Ontario's most watched

CityNews spoke with four leading Mississauga mayoral candidates about key issues and how their campaigns are ramping up.

3h ago

Top Stories

Police ID teen boy, 17, killed in Jane and Finch shooting

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

7m ago

Carney's investment summit in Toronto draws protests by Indigenous leaders, eco groups, unions

Prime Minister Mark Carney's high-stakes pitch for foreign investment drew a diverse crowd of protesters to Toronto on Monday evening as Indigenous leaders, environmental groups, union leaders and others...

2h ago

Latest U.S. tariffs take effect on a small number of Canadian goods, some removed

WASHINGTON — The latest U.S. tariffs on a small number of Canadian goods went into effect Tuesday as Washington presses on in its trade war with Canada.

2h ago

2026 Mississauga election: How the mayor's race could be one of Ontario's most watched

CityNews spoke with four leading Mississauga mayoral candidates about key issues and how their campaigns are ramping up.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos