A man is in life‑threatening condition after an apartment fire tore through an 8th‑floor unit of a high‑rise building in the city’s west end.

Crews were called to the building, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street, arriving to find heavy smoke pouring from an upper‑floor apartment.

A man was assessed by paramedics and transported to a specialized burn unit with life‑threatening injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation, according to 680 NewsRadio. He was the only person inside the apartment at the time.

Toronto Fire says the blaze was extinguished quickly, and crews worked to clear smoke from the building while checking on residents to ensure no one else needed medical assistance.

The fire was contained to the single unit, and did not extend to neighbouring apartments. The investigation remains ongoing.