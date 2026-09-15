Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting underage victims lured on Snapchat, Instagram

A Toronto man is facing new additional charges after he allegedly lured more than one underage victim through social media and sexually assaulted them.

This comes after officers found another victim in addition to the one lured in June.

Investigators allege the suspect lured an underage victim on June 5 through Snapchat using an account dubbed “K_Charles55.” Police say the suspect met the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

As a result, police arrested and charged Kaden Charles-Robinson, 21, of Toronto, with:

Making sexually explicit material to a person under 16,

Publishing intimate image without consent,

Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material,

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age,

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age,

Sexual assault with a weapon,

Making child sexual abuse and exploitation material,

Extortion,

Use of Imitation Firearm during commission of an indicatable offence,

Two counts of making explicit sexual material to person under 18,

Two counts of making available sexually explicit material to person under 16,

Two counts of telecommunication with Person Under 18 years for criminal offences and;

Two counts of Telecommunication a person under 16 years of age for criminal offences.

Additional victim found, more charges laid

After an investigation, officers allege they found Robinson had an online conversation with another underage victim in April 2024. This time using an Instagram account with the username “@k_charles789.” Police allege Robinson convinced the victim to send sexual videos to him, and he also sent sexual videos of himself to the victim.

Investigators say Robinson arranged to meet the victim at a park in Etobicoke, and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Robinson also allegedly put a firearm to the victim’s stomach and attempted to put her in his car. However, the victim was able to flee the area.

As a result, Robinson now faces additional charges including:

Three counts of telecommunication with a person under or believed Under 16 years for specific criminal offences;

Accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material;

Print/Publish/Possess to publish child sexual abuse material;

Possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material;

Making available sexually explicit material to a person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences;

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age;

Sexual assault;

Forcible confinement and;

Using imitation firearm/committing indictable offence.

Investigators say there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.