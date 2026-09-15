Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting underage victims lured on Snapchat, Instagram

Robinson is facing additional charges after police found he allegedly lured and assaulted an underage victim. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 15, 2026 6:13 pm.

A Toronto man is facing new additional charges after he allegedly lured more than one underage victim through social media and sexually assaulted them.

This comes after officers found another victim in addition to the one lured in June.

Investigators allege the suspect lured an underage victim on June 5 through Snapchat using an account dubbed “K_Charles55.” Police say the suspect met the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

As a result, police arrested and charged Kaden Charles-Robinson, 21, of Toronto, with:

  • Making sexually explicit material to a person under 16,
  • Publishing intimate image without consent,
  • Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material,
  • Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age,
  • Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age,
  • Sexual assault with a weapon,
  • Making child sexual abuse and exploitation material,
  • Extortion,
  • Use of Imitation Firearm during commission of an indicatable offence,
  • Two counts of making explicit sexual material to person under 18,
  • Two counts of making available sexually explicit material to person under 16,
  • Two counts of telecommunication with Person Under 18 years for criminal offences and;
  • Two counts of Telecommunication a person under 16 years of age for criminal offences.

Additional victim found, more charges laid

After an investigation, officers allege they found Robinson had an online conversation with another underage victim in April 2024. This time using an Instagram account with the username “@k_charles789.” Police allege Robinson convinced the victim to send sexual videos to him, and he also sent sexual videos of himself to the victim.

Investigators say Robinson arranged to meet the victim at a park in Etobicoke, and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Robinson also allegedly put a firearm to the victim’s stomach and attempted to put her in his car. However, the victim was able to flee the area.

As a result, Robinson now faces additional charges including:

  • Three counts of telecommunication with a person under or believed Under 16 years for specific criminal offences;
  • Accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material;
  • Print/Publish/Possess to publish child sexual abuse material;
  • Possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material;
  • Making available sexually explicit material to a person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences;
  • Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age;
  • Sexual assault;
  • Forcible confinement and;
  • Using imitation firearm/committing indictable offence.

Investigators say there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Harper says Canada had 'no choice' but to walk away from U.S. trade talks

TORONTO — Former prime minister Stephen Harper says the federal government had "no choice" but to walk away from trade talks with the United States.

12m ago

Police ID teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting, vigil to be held in North York

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

9h ago

Man accused of setting up ATM 'cash traps' at banks across Guelph, Ont.

Police in Guelph allege a man stole thousands of dollars by setting up "cash traps" at automated banking machines across the city that diverted the money customers were trying to withdraw.  Police...

21m ago

'Maybe they'll shoot you': Carney recalls Trump's joke about White House key gift

As tensions remain high between the U.S. and Canada amid a contentious trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney summed up the currently fraught relationship between the two neighbours in a lighthearted moment...

6h ago

Top Stories

Harper says Canada had 'no choice' but to walk away from U.S. trade talks

TORONTO — Former prime minister Stephen Harper says the federal government had "no choice" but to walk away from trade talks with the United States.

12m ago

Police ID teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting, vigil to be held in North York

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

9h ago

Man accused of setting up ATM 'cash traps' at banks across Guelph, Ont.

Police in Guelph allege a man stole thousands of dollars by setting up "cash traps" at automated banking machines across the city that diverted the money customers were trying to withdraw.  Police...

21m ago

'Maybe they'll shoot you': Carney recalls Trump's joke about White House key gift

As tensions remain high between the U.S. and Canada amid a contentious trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney summed up the currently fraught relationship between the two neighbours in a lighthearted moment...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos