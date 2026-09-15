Trump administration approves sending powerful bombs to Israel in $2.8 billion weapons sale

Palestinians carry the body of Ahmad Al-Batsh, a Qassam Brigades commander in Jabaliya, the military wing of Hamas, during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle L. Price And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press,

Posted September 15, 2026 7:35 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2026 7:53 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to deliver powerful 2,000-pound bombs to Israel as part of an upcoming arms deal, weapons that prompted such concerns about the possibility of mass casualties in Gaza that the Biden administration paused their delivery two years ago.

The $2.8 billion package includes 40,000 of the bombs, made up of 20,000 Mk84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, according to two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the plan who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the package, which is not yet final.

Congress has been informally notified about the pending deal, most of which is to be paid for with foreign military financing — in which U.S. taxpayer dollars are given to Israel to turn around and buy the weapons from the United States.

The proposed sale is just the latest in a series of Trump administration steps to improve Israeli’s military capacity. The conflict in Gaza has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and has decimated the enclave. The U.S. brokered a fragile ceasefire, but violence has continued.

The package, which was reported earlier by The Washington Post, comes as Israel has faced increasing international isolation over its war in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

The sale signals that some strains in the relationship between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially since the two countries launched the war against Iran in February, are not impeding the closeness of the U.S.-Israeli alliance. Trump has had a hot-and-cold history with Netanyahu over the years and expressed some frustration with Netanyahu tied to the Iran conflict before their latest meeting in July at the White House.

In 2024, the Biden administration held off on one shipment of the bombs, but Trump lifted that hold when he took office again.

Last year, the Trump administration bypassed a normal congressional review process and approved a nearly $3 billion sale to Israel that included more than 35,500 of the bombs. The administration then approved a new series of arms sales to Israel totaling $6.67 billion in January.

The 2,000-pound bombs have multiple variants, with some designed to penetrate deep, underground targets while others detonate above ground and cause widespread damage.

Though the Israeli military has offered few details about what bombs and artillery it has used in Gaza, experts analyzing strike footage and blast fragments found on-site believe the U.S.-made bombs have been used there, targeting a tunnel network used by Hamas but also killing of people in densely populated areas.

While the heaviest fighting in Gaza has subsided since the fragile ceasefire took hold in October, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in the territory, including some overnight and into Tuesday that killed several people. That is even after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a key Mideast negotiator, met with Netanyahu last month in an effort to push the ceasefire deal forward and asked Israel to reduce its attacks.

Militants have carried out shooting attacks on Israeli troops, and Israel says its strikes are in response to those and other ceasefire violations.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in 2023 killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s offensive in Gaza to retaliate has killed more than 73,264 Palestinians, including those killed since the ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Michelle L. Price And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Harper says Canada had 'no choice' but to walk away from U.S. trade talks

TORONTO — Former prime minister Stephen Harper says the federal government had "no choice" but to walk away from trade talks with the United States.

7m ago

Police ID teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting, vigil to be held in North York

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

9h ago

Man accused of setting up ATM 'cash traps' at banks across Guelph, Ont.

Police in Guelph allege a man stole thousands of dollars by setting up "cash traps" at automated banking machines across the city that diverted the money customers were trying to withdraw.  Police...

17m ago

'Maybe they'll shoot you': Carney recalls Trump's joke about White House key gift

As tensions remain high between the U.S. and Canada amid a contentious trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney summed up the currently fraught relationship between the two neighbours in a lighthearted moment...

5h ago

Top Stories

Harper says Canada had 'no choice' but to walk away from U.S. trade talks

TORONTO — Former prime minister Stephen Harper says the federal government had "no choice" but to walk away from trade talks with the United States.

7m ago

Police ID teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting, vigil to be held in North York

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

updated

9h ago

Man accused of setting up ATM 'cash traps' at banks across Guelph, Ont.

Police in Guelph allege a man stole thousands of dollars by setting up "cash traps" at automated banking machines across the city that diverted the money customers were trying to withdraw.  Police...

17m ago

'Maybe they'll shoot you': Carney recalls Trump's joke about White House key gift

As tensions remain high between the U.S. and Canada amid a contentious trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney summed up the currently fraught relationship between the two neighbours in a lighthearted moment...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos