TTC Line 1 trains slowing between TMU station and King station as Ontario Line construction continues

TTC riders travelling between TMU and King stations are being warned that Line 1 trains are moving slower than usual due to a “reduced speed zone” as construction continues on the Ontario Line.

This comes as excavation work continues underneath the Queen Street West and Yonge Street intersection to connect the new Ontario Line to the existing TTC Line. The construction has led to trains slowing down between King and TMU stations.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the slower speeds allow for monitoring of any potential impact on track infrastructure and are temporary.

As trains depart Queen Station, riders can notice the reduced speed. For some commuters, the slower trips have been frustrating.

“It’s taking a while for me to get to Union,” one TTC rider said to CityNews. “It makes me not want to go to TMU at all because of these slow TTCs and trains.”

Another rider says the slower trains have affected both their commute and their classes.

“Line moving super slow has made me miss my trains, but not only that, made me miss my classes. So, the commute going home is taking even longer,” she said.

The Ontario government says tunneling and construction has already begun on the full length of the Ontario Line.

The line will run over 15 kilometres with 15 stations and over 40 transit connections from Exhibition Place to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Don Mills Road.

Metrolinx says it will put more than 200,000 people within walking distance of a subway station.

The TTC says trains are already moving slower as they enter and exit Queen Station, meaning the reduced speeds are adding no more than a minute to trips.

Missing connections at Union Station

However, riders who spoke with CityNews say even the added time can result in missed train connections and appointments.

“It’s always making me late to Union Station and I don’t make my train in time. So, I feel like it’s stressful,” said one commuter.

Although the reduced speeds are temporary, there has been no time frame given on when the slow orders will be lifted.