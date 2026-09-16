Alberta separation could cost $170 billion in first 5 years: report

Flags of Canada and the province of Alberta fly at full-mast. (CityNews file image)

By Darren Rathwell

Posted September 16, 2026 12:03 pm.

A report on Alberta’s separation from Canada finds establishing a new country would cost several tens of billions of dollars and as much as $170 billion in the first five years.

However, the report also shows some long term benefits for Albertans. In addressing the report, the province says in a news release “the short-term impacts of potential separation would result in significant economic disruption and costs for Albertans.”

They add the report was commissioned by the Danielle Smith government to “provide Albertans with reliable, transparent information ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum”, and examine potential the potential economic impact of separation.

The University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy report says the cost of establishing a new country could range from $50 billion to $170 billion in the first five years following separation, and would be in addition to the impact on economic growth and Alberta’s fiscal position.

The report outlines a pair of scenarios for separation, a “smooth” and “difficult” transition, both of which are expected to be economically troublesome.

In the difficult case, the report anticipates limits on trade and market access that could create lasting economic challenges for both Alberta and Canada.

“Even after 20 years, employment could be nearly five per cent lower and Alberta’s economy more than 16 per cent smaller than if the province remained in Canada. Despite higher taxes, the government could face an ongoing annual budget deficit of more than $30 billion.”

A smoother transition could see Alberta possibly keeping access to major trade markets, as well as expand resource development depending on a positive climate. But long term benefits could be seen by Albertans with higher income and less taxes.

The report studied factors such as the costs of administering programs under federal jurisdiction, monetary policy, labour mobility and international trade relationships.

The province is also revealing the results of an advisory panel appointed to review the new report and prepare an independent assessment.

“The panel concurs that separation results in short run economic costs for Alberta for uncertain net benefits in the longer run. However, we also stress that Canadians should be aware that Alberta’s separation will undoubtedly harm Canada as well.” says the panel’s chair Dr. Jack Mintz in a statement.

The report can be read online.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

45m ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

38m ago

'The PM's on fire': Ford praises Pearson privatization, wants same approach for Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been at the centre of political debate with past disputes over runway expansion and development.

45m ago

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

45m ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

38m ago

'The PM's on fire': Ford praises Pearson privatization, wants same approach for Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been at the centre of political debate with past disputes over runway expansion and development.

45m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos