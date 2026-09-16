Corktown collision involving cyclist, police car sends 1 person to hospital
Posted September 16, 2026 6:02 pm.
One person was transported to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving a cyclist and a police car.
Authorities say the crash happened in the Corktown area, near King Street East and Parliament Street, just before 5 p.m.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
Roads in the area are closed for an investigation. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to expect traffic delays in the area.