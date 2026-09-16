Corktown collision involving cyclist, police car sends 1 person to hospital

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Corktown on Wed. Sept. 16, 2026. (CityNews/ Khaled Mansour)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 16, 2026 6:02 pm.

One person was transported to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving a cyclist and a police car.

Authorities say the crash happened in the Corktown area, near King Street East and Parliament Street, just before 5 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

Roads in the area are closed for an investigation. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to expect traffic delays in the area.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CP NewsAlert: Trump calls Canada becoming 'associate member' of EU a hostile act

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it would be a "hostile act."

2m ago

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

3h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

6h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

6h ago

Top Stories

CP NewsAlert: Trump calls Canada becoming 'associate member' of EU a hostile act

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it would be a "hostile act."

2m ago

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

3h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

6h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos