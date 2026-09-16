Diver hospitalized after apparent white shark encounter in Quebec

A great white shark swims past a boat off the coast near Cape Cod, Mass. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Charlotte Glorieux, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2026 4:25 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 4:45 pm.

MONTREAL — The Canadian Coast Guard says a diver was taken to hospital after being bitten by a shark off Percé, Que., on the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.

The Coast Guard says it was alerted to the incident at about 10:27 a.m. and paramedics met the vessel when it arrived in Percé.

Local diving centre Plongée Percé says the person received first aid before being transported to hospital for further evaluation.

The company says all of its diving activities have been suspended for the rest of the season as a precaution.

The Canadian Shark Attack Registry says this type of incident in Canadian waters is exceptionally rare.

The registry is maintained by the independent non-profit St. Lawrence Shark Observatory and contains 30 reported incidents dating back more than three centuries, only 15 of which are considered confirmed.

The observatory says white shark sightings and detections have become increasingly common in Atlantic Canada in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Charlotte Glorieux, The Canadian Press

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