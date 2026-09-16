Premier Doug Ford says he is fully supportive of the federal government’s move toward privatizing major Canadian airports, signaling he intends to push Ottawa to extend the same approach to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Ford made the comments at an unrelated press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, responding to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s proposal to maintain ownership but allow for private investment and operations at four of Canada’s largest airports, including Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“I have to give credit where credit is due: the PM is on fire,” Ford said.

“He’s moving. He’s lowering taxes like we have done for years. He’s privatizing airports, which should have been done years ago, but there’s one airport that has to be privatized and that’s Billy Bishop.”

On Tuesday, Carney said Canada must rethink how airports are funded and operated. He stated his government is examining ways to bring private capital into airport operations to help fund expansions, improve passenger experience, and reduce bottlenecks.

“We will reinvest the tens of billions of dollars of capital that we raise into infrastructure that Canada needs for the next generation,” Carney said in his speech, noting new funding would support more regional airports in the country.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport: A long‑running political flashpoint

The federal plan includes exploring private‑sector involvement at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montréal‑Trudeau International Airport, and Calgary International Airport.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been at the centre of political debate for more than a decade with past disputes involving runway expansion, waterfront development, and noise concerns.

“It’s shovel ready,” Ford said on Wednesday.

“$5 to $7 billion of private investment, not costing the taxpayers anything, creating thousands and thousands of jobs, so I look forward to sitting down with [Carney] when he gets back.”

Ford also expressed his confidence in “more effective, more efficient airports.”

“That was the prime minister’s decision that I support 1,000 per cent,” the premier continued.

“Hopefully, at lower cost. I always believe the market dictates. The people will determine. There’s nothing better than competition.”