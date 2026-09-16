EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says she wants Canada to become the bloc’s 1st associate member

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and PM Mark Carney. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Rob Gillies, The Associated Press,

Posted September 16, 2026 4:11 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 5:20 am.

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed opening a path for Canada to become the European Union’s first associate member, a striking overture as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs drive Ottawa closer to Europe.

“I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada being the first associate member of the EU,” von der Leyen told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during her annual State of the European Union address. Carney received a standing ovation from European lawmakers. He is due to address the European Parliament on Thursday.

Trump’s tariffs and repeated talk of making Canada the 51st state have pushed Canada to seek closer economic and security ties with Europe. Roughly 70% of Canadian exports go to the United States, and Carney has called for a “unique alliance” with the EU as Canada seeks to reduce that dependence.

Von der Leyen said Canada and the EU would build on their existing free trade agreement, known as CETA, with a broader “Alliance for the Future” aimed at creating “a common prosperity and economic security space.”

She cast that closer relationship as rooted not just in trade but in shared democratic values.

“Above all, dear Mark, Europe and Canada believe in democracy,” von der Leyen said to Carney, who sat in the front row to her left.

“We believe that power does not belong to the strongest, the richest or the loudest, but to all of us. That democracies have the freedom to choose with whom to work.”

Von der Leyen said the expanded partnership would cover advanced manufacturing, technology, defense production, the Arctic, energy, critical minerals, batteries, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity and economic security.

“This is a partnership not against anyone else, but for our common strength,” she said. “In short, we want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible.”

Canada this year became the first non-European country to join the EU’s 150-billion-euro ($173-billion) SAFE defense program, giving Canadian companies access to joint procurement.

Carney said Tuesday that economic integration, once viewed largely as an asset, is increasingly “being used as a weapon by certain countries.”

Canada has retaliated against U.S. tariffs and rejected trade terms Carney says would weaken its sovereignty.

The EU has taken a different course with Washington, reaching a trade agreement that set a 15% U.S. tariff ceiling on the vast majority of EU exports while Europe eliminated tariffs on U.S. industrial goods.

That contrast has loomed over Carney’s push for closer European ties. In a closely watched speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, he urged middle powers to work together to increase their leverage in an era of great-power rivalry.

“When we only negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what is offered,” Carney said.

“This is not sovereignty,” he said. “It is the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination.”

Carney’s Davos speech on middle powers in January drew a personal rebuke from Trump, and von der Leyen’s overture to America’s neighbor could raise the temperature again.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Iratxe García Pérez, president of the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament, praised Carney for “great courage confronting Donald Trump” and said allies were needed to defend “sovereignty, solidarity and international law.”

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Loving and humble': North York vigil held for teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

6m ago

Early September storm still leaves residents in Toronto area struggling to get damages addressed

Parts of the Greater Toronto Area were battered by a massive storm on Sept. 2, 2026. Some affected are waiting for insurance assistance.

9h ago

Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting underage victims lured on Snapchat, Instagram

A Toronto man is facing new additional charges after he allegedly lured more than one underage victim through social media and sexually assaulted them. This comes after officers found another victim...

11h ago

TTC Line 1 trains slowing between TMU station and King station as Ontario Line construction continues

TTC riders travelling between TMU and King stations are being warned that Line 1 trains are moving slower than usual due to a "reduced speed zone" as construction continues on the Ontario Line. This...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Loving and humble': North York vigil held for teen boy killed in Jane and Finch shooting

Officers were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. A teenaged victim was located at the scene.

6m ago

Early September storm still leaves residents in Toronto area struggling to get damages addressed

Parts of the Greater Toronto Area were battered by a massive storm on Sept. 2, 2026. Some affected are waiting for insurance assistance.

9h ago

Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting underage victims lured on Snapchat, Instagram

A Toronto man is facing new additional charges after he allegedly lured more than one underage victim through social media and sexually assaulted them. This comes after officers found another victim...

11h ago

TTC Line 1 trains slowing between TMU station and King station as Ontario Line construction continues

TTC riders travelling between TMU and King stations are being warned that Line 1 trains are moving slower than usual due to a "reduced speed zone" as construction continues on the Ontario Line. This...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos