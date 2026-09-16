Federal government invests $76 million in national basketball centre in Toronto

Jamaica’s Tyran De Lattibeaudiere (23) defends against Canada’s Dillon Brooks (24) during FIBA world cup qualification action in Hamilton, Monday, July 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2026 12:21 pm.

The federal government is investing $76 million into a new national basketball centre at Humber Polytechnic’s North Campus in Toronto.

It will be the future home of Canada Basketball, with six gymnasiums for provincial, national and international basketball.

The facility will include a high-performance training centre, a domed playing field and other spaces for community, academic and athletic uses.

The money for the project comes from the federal government’s Build Communities Strong Fund, which provides $51 billion over the next 10 years and $3 billion per year after that, to build and renew public infrastructure.

Humber previously provided temporary training space for the national basketball teams.

Canada Basketball president and chief executive officer Michael Bartlett said in a statement that a permanent home can help Canada become the best in the world in the sport.

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