Gambling-related Ontario ER visits rise since online betting expansion, study suggests

A person uses a cellphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2026 11:33 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 12:03 pm.

TORONTO — A new study suggests emergency department visits for gambling disorders have doubled in Ontario since the expansion of online gambling and legalization of single-event sports betting a few years ago.

The Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences says it analyzed data from January 2012 to September 2025 and found an increase in gambling-related emergency department visits among boys and men between the ages of 10 to 44.

The researchers examined a total of 952 emergency department visits for gambling disorders made by 757 individuals during the study period and noted an overall increase of 99 per cent than what was expected before the relaxation of gambling rules.

The study found that by the end of the study period, the number of gambling-related ER visits was 154 per cent higher than expected among males aged 10 to 29, and 116 per cent higher among males aged 30 to 44.

It says no significant changes in gambling-related hospital visits were found among females during the study period.

Related:

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, says the rise followed the legalization of single-event sports betting by the federal government in August 2021 and allowing private companies in Ontario to offer online gambling eight months later.

The researchers say the private gambling market in Ontario has expanded rapidly over the last few years and more than 80 privately operated legal gaming and betting sites have been licensed in the province.

They say private gambling sites hosted 2.1 million active player accounts that made a total of $63 billion in wagers in 2023/2024.  

A separate study published earlier this year suggested that the rate of young men contacting Ontario’s mental health helpline for gambling-related problems increased by more than 300 per cent after the province allowed private online gambling.

The researchers behind that study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, said the findings highlight a need for stronger harm-reduction measures and more access to treatment.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

49m ago

Several Riverdale schools in hold and secure after student received threat: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have placed a number of schools in the Riverdale area of the city in hold and secure mode on Wednesday afternoon. Police tell CityNews that officers are on scene investigating...

3m ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

43m ago

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

49m ago

Several Riverdale schools in hold and secure after student received threat: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have placed a number of schools in the Riverdale area of the city in hold and secure mode on Wednesday afternoon. Police tell CityNews that officers are on scene investigating...

3m ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos