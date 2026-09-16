The Big Story

Why the U.S. still needs Canadian lumber

Lumber awaiting shipment is seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 16, 2026 7:18 am.

Among the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors, Canada’s softwood lumber industry has also fallen victim to U.S. tariffs. But levies on Canadian lumber are nothing new, and neither are tensions between the two countries surrounding lumber exports. 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Russ Taylor, a global wood business and market consultant, about the impact of tariffs on Canada’s lumber sector, how the industry has long been a point of tension between our two nations, and what Canada can do to better support its wood business.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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