Why the U.S. still needs Canadian lumber

Among the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors, Canada’s softwood lumber industry has also fallen victim to U.S. tariffs. But levies on Canadian lumber are nothing new, and neither are tensions between the two countries surrounding lumber exports.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Russ Taylor, a global wood business and market consultant, about the impact of tariffs on Canada’s lumber sector, how the industry has long been a point of tension between our two nations, and what Canada can do to better support its wood business.

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