Male struck by vehicle during road work in Brampton has died: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a worker struck by a vehicle while doing road repairs in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Countryside Drive and The Gore Road at around 1:28 p.m.

Investigators say the male worker was struck by a commercial truck.

He was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s age has not been released and there’s no word yet on possible charges.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and the intersection remains closed.