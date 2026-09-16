Neil Peart documentary, crime films head to TIFF for Day 7

TORONTO — A documentary about the life and legacy of Rush drummer Neil Peart will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today.

His bandmates, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, are expected to attend the screening of “Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple,” along with co-directors Sam Dunn and Scot McFadyen.

Peart died of brain cancer at age 67 in January 2020, and Rush recently launched their first tour since his death.

For those not able to make it to TIFF, the documentary is set to debut on CBC next Wednesday.

Also at the festival today is “The Man I Love” from director Ira Sachs, which stars Rami Malek as an actor and performance artist in 1980s New York who’s diagnosed with AIDS.

Other high-profile screenings include “The Assassin(s),” about the attempted assassination of South Korean President Park Chung-hee; “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” a buzzy film starring John Turturro; and “The Liberation” about a woman drawn into a mysterious cult.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press