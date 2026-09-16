Offices of Montreal-based artificial intelligence institute vandalized, one arrested

MONTREAL — One person was arrested late Tuesday after the Montreal offices of Mila, an artificial intelligence institute, were vandalized.

Montreal police say several windows were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the building at around 11:45 p.m.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says about 10 people are believed to have been involved.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested nearby but there was no word about charges.

Meanwhile, investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and gathering evidence to identify other suspects.

The vandalism was reported hours before the start of the All In artificial intelligence conference in Montreal, which Mila helped organize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press