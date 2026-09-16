Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring the woman.

Sunita Deoja and her friend Andrew Aps said they were dropping off old clothing to put in a donation bin at a plaza parking lot in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West just after 11 p.m. on August 30.

That’s when Deoja said a woman, driving an F-150 pickup truck, approached the couple accusing them of stealing the items, not donating them.

“She started saying we were thieves. Which was not true at all,” Deoja said. “Later, she comes around and she starts videotaping me and my vehicle and I stopped what I was doing.”

Concerned what the woman planned on doing with the video captured, Deoja says she went to approach the truck.

“I needed to talk to her. I wanted to tell her that she’s misunderstood. I told my friend to just like stay behind and I said ‘I’m gonna go up to her and talk.’ ”

Deoja said she approached the truck’s driver side and held onto the truck while she attempted to speak with the woman.

“I said ‘I’m here to explain my side of the story.’ And next thing I know, she just took off,” Deoja said. “I just held on, telling her, ‘please, stop, stop, stop.’ And before I know it, she kept going and she kept taking up speed and she kept driving.”

Deoja was then dragged, thrown to the ground by the force and knocked unconscious. It left her with several injuries.

“I’m on the ground unconscious, and she doesn’t turn around to even see if I’m okay or not.”

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Aps, who witnessed his friend get hurt and noticed the driver take off then made a decision.

“The first thing I did is, I hopped in the driver’s seat of the van we were in, because the lady started fleeing from the parking lot,” Aps explained.

He admits to chasing the pickup truck in the parking lot to stop the driver from leaving. He said he was honking the horn and blinking the lights.

“And this is where I’m like, ‘she is not gonna stop.’ I accelerated and I tipped the back of her bumper. Not to hurt her or anything, but where it’ll gradually just put her to a stop.”

The woman did stop and Aps says she exited the vehicle.

“I said, ‘stay the heck where you are. Police are on their way. Do not leave.”

He went back to check on his friend, paramedics arrived, and Deoja was taken to hospital but at this point the driver of the F-150 left the parking lot.

Shortly after, Aps said he was shocked when he was the one placed under arrest after police arrived and charged with him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while prohibited under the criminal code.

Aps admits he does not have a valid license. As for the dangerous operation charge, Peel Police said according to witness testimony and surveillance video they obtained, Aps intentionally struck the vehicle not once but “multiple times.” Aps still denies that claim.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck did leave the scene but immediately called police to report the incident.

“Based on the evidence available to investigators, there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against the driver of the F-150, however the investigation does remain ongoing,” a Peel Police spokesperson said.

But Deoja, who is now out of hospital and still recovering from her injuries, is frustrated.

When we spoke with her last week, she said police had yet to reach out to her to get any statement or account of what she remembers from that night.

“Nothing, I thought maybe they allowed me time to recover but here we are several days after this incident and nobody from police has contacted me to get a statement or check on how I am doing,” she told us from her home last week.

Deoja later said the day after we sent the request to police for information about the incident, an investigator reached out to schedule a meeting to get her statement.

“Investigators will be following up with her as part of the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Deoja, who planned on giving her statement Tuesday, is now trying to come up with the money to get her vehicle released after it was impounded as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Aps is working to fight the charges he faces. Both of them are now pleading with police to take another look at the case.

“None of this makes sense,” she said. “I was injured and the driver is not being held accountable.”

“Now I have to pay for all this and I still have to suffer physically, mentally and emotionally, like in every way.”

When asked, Aps said he wouldn’t change anything he did that night.

“Not at all, because that driver was not going to stop,” he said. “I’m left to deal with that decision but right now I’m just happy Sunita is alive, that’s all that matters here.”

In their statement to CityNews, Peel Police reminded members of the public that if they witness suspected criminal or suspicious activity, they should avoid confrontation and contact police instead.