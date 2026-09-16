Police seek suspect in TTC streetcar sex assault

Security image of a suspect in a sex assault investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 16, 2026 11:18 am.

Toronto police investigators have released security images of a suspect they’re seeking in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a TTC streetcar.

In a release, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident took place on a streetcar in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area on August 27, 2026.

Investigators say a woman was on the streetcar at around 3 p.m. when a man she didn’t know allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries, the release adds.

The suspect remains at large.

He’s described as around five foot ten with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and metal framed sunglasses.

Security image of a suspect in a sex assault investigation. Toronto Police.
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