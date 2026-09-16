Sanofi opens $925M flu vaccine facility in Toronto, marking Canada’s largest bio-manufacturing investment

Vaccination healthcare concept. Hands of doctor or nurse in medical gloves injecting a shot of vaccine to a man patient. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2026 9:30 am.

Sanofi has officially opened a massive new flu‑vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto — a $925‑million project billed as the largest single bio-manufacturing investment in Canadian history.

The Charles Best Building, located on Sanofi’s 52‑acre Toronto campus, will produce Fluzone High‑Dose, a high‑potency influenza vaccine designed for adults 65 and older, who account for the majority of flu‑related hospitalizations each year.

Sanofi says the facility also adds industrial‑scale, end‑to‑end vaccine manufacturing capacity on Canadian soil, positioning the country to respond more rapidly to future flu pandemics.

The nearly billion‑dollar expansion includes $415 million from the federal government and $55 million from Ontario. Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined Sanofi executives Wednesday to inaugurate the facility.

Construction began in 2021, and the facility is now fully operational. Pending regulatory approval, production is expected to start in early 2027, ahead of the 2027–28 flu season.

The expansion will create about 300 highly skilled bio-manufacturing jobs, Sanofi says, with the pharmaceutical company already distributing vaccines made in Toronto to more than 60 countries worldwide.

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