Ontario has issued a $25,000 administrative penalty to SeatGeek Canada after inspectors found the company violated multiple provisions of the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, including rules prohibiting the resale of event tickets above their original all‑in purchase price.

The penalty — the maximum allowed under new enforcement measures introduced in the 2026 provincial budget designed to protect consumers from inflated resale prices — marks one of the first major actions taken under Ontario’s strengthened crackdown on ticket price gouging.

According to the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, SeatGeek Canada was penalized following an inspection on Aug. 5.

The company was formally issued the administrative penalty on Aug. 28, totalling $25,000 for failing to ensure resale prices did not exceed the original all‑in price ($10,000), failing to disclose the original total purchase price ($10,000) and facilitating the resale without proof of the original purchase price ($5,000).

SeatGeek had 15 days to appeal the decision to the Licence Appeal Tribunal but did not file one. The province says the company must now pay the full amount within 30 days of receiving the penalty notice.

Under the province’s Ticket Sales Act, it is illegal to resell tickets for more than their original all‑in cost — including taxes, fees, and service charges — and illegal for platforms to facilitate such sales.