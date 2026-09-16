The Obamas’ family dog Sunny dies, the former president says

FILE - Sunny, President Barack Obama's newest dog takes a walk at the White House, Sept. 9, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 16, 2026 8:53 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 9:25 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obamas’ pet dog Sunny has died, former President Barack Obama said Wednesday.

Sunny, a 13-year-old Portuguese water dog the Obamas got in 2013 while living in the White House, died Tuesday.

“We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love,” he said on social media.

He remembered Sunny as athletic, full of energy and protective of Bo. Despite Sunny’s breed, she hated getting wet.

“We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay,” Obama said.

Bo died in 2021.

While many presidents have kept dogs as companions, President Donald Trump does not have any pets at the White House.

George H.W. Bush’s English springer spaniel, Millie, “wrote” the bestseller “Millie’s Book.” Bill Clinton’s chocolate Labrador retriever, Buddy, was in the family as Clinton weathered the scandal over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

George W. Bush’s Scottish terrier, Barney, had an official web page and starred in “Barneycam” videos that were filmed by a camera around his neck. Lyndon B. Johnson angered animal lovers by lifting his beagle, Him, by the ears in front of news photographers.

Harry S. Truman famously advised: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

The Associated Press

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