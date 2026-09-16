Blue Jays’ bullpen falters in 10-1 loss to Tigers

Spencer Torkelson smashed a three-run homer as part of a four-run inning and the Detroit Tigers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday.

Max Clark had a one-run double earlier in the fourth inning as Detroit (72-79) won its sixth straight. Riley Greene and John Peck had RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings respectively.

A throwing error by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the eighth allowed two more runs to score and Hao-Yu Lee hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Drew Anderson (5-6) struck out four over five scoreless innings in which he allowed just two hits and three walks. Relief pitchers Jacob Waguespack, Kyle Finnegan and Brant Hurter followed him to the mound.

Kirk had an RBI single in the eighth for Toronto’s (75-77) only offence.

The Blue Jays dropped to two games back of Cleveland for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League after the Guardians rallied past the Chicago White Sox 7-6.

Reliever Braydon Fisher was the opener for Toronto’s scheduled bullpen day. He was followed to the mound by Brendan Cellucci, Michael Lorenzen (3-13), Brendon Little, Spencer Arrighetti and Joe Mantiply.

Spencer Miles has been a go-to option for manager John Schneider this season when Toronto has a scheduled bullpen day, but he wasn’t available to pitch against Detroit after throwing two innings on Saturday. Miles has a 2.71 earned-run average and 86 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings pitched in his rookie season and his arm was missed.

Max Scherzer (2-8) will take the mound as Toronto concludes its series against Detroit with a matinee.