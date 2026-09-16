Gas prices across Toronto and the GTA are set to rise again on Thursday, climbing six cents to 189.9 cents per litre at most stations, marking another upward move in what has been a volatile month for fuel costs across the region.

According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En‑Pro International, the latest forecast shows regular gasoline will reach its highest point in weeks, driven by ongoing market pressures including refinery output, seasonal demand, and global crude fluctuations.

Local diesel users will see an even steeper jump: diesel is rising 11 cents, bringing the GTA price to 264.9 cents per litre. The spike continues a trend of elevated diesel costs tied to freight demand and tightening supply conditions.

The GTA has seen several price swings in recent weeks, including back‑to‑back increases following brief dips. In September alone, prices fluctuated from 187.9 cents on Sept. 10, down eight cents on Sept. 11, followed by an increase of seven cents on Sept. 12.

Thursday’s projected increase of 189.9 cents per litre would mark the highest daily price since May, when the price of gas in Toronto and the GTA reached 192.9 cents at most stations.

Readers can visit the CityNews Toronto gas prices page daily for updates.