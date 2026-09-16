Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Shannon Airport, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Shannon, Ireland. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 12:25 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

The list, which is published each year, cites Afghanistan, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico and other nations deemed major drug producers.

In a declaration submitted to Congress, Trump praised the efforts of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration to stop the flow of drugs and shut down labs but said Mexico and Canada still need to do more.

Trump alleged that fentanyl is being made in clandestine Canadian labs and transported south into the United States, and claimed Chinese gangs are operating along the border.

U.S. government data shows a minuscule volume of drugs is seized at the northern border compared to the boundary with Mexico.

Trump used fentanyl as a reason to hit Canada with tariffs last year before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down those duties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

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