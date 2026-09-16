Trump signs order to remove Canadian goods from federal procurement

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2026 5:10 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 5:22 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order today directing federal agencies overseeing government procurement in the United States to remove all products of Canadian origin.

The move is the latest escalation of the trade war by the Trump administration after negotiations between Canada and the United States broke down last month.

Trump first threatened to remove all Canadian-origin products from the federal government’s “awards schedules” in a post on social media last week.

In that post, Trump seemed to be referring to Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian” policy, which was launched after the president targeted Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

“That is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam,” Trump said.

That same day, Trump signed executive orders to completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages, later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

2h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

4h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

5h ago

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

6h ago

Top Stories

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

2h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

4h ago

'Read between the lines': Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto's October election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working...

updated

5h ago

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos