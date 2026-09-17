The Big Story

Does Canada need private airports?

A plane flies past a sign for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 17, 2026 10:24 am.

Ottawa has confirmed plans to open up Canada’s four largest airports to private investment. It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney hosted some of the world’s wealthiest business leaders, tech tycoons, and financiers in Toronto this past week at a chance at attracting foreign investment to fund Canadian projects. 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Simon Enoch, a senior researcher with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, to discuss why privatization hasn’t been proven to be successful according to efforts from other countries. She’s then joined by Mark McQueen, a former adviser within former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s office, to discuss why Canadians shouldn’t write the plans off too soon.

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