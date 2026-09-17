Does Canada need private airports?

Ottawa has confirmed plans to open up Canada’s four largest airports to private investment. It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney hosted some of the world’s wealthiest business leaders, tech tycoons, and financiers in Toronto this past week at a chance at attracting foreign investment to fund Canadian projects.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Simon Enoch, a senior researcher with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, to discuss why privatization hasn’t been proven to be successful according to efforts from other countries. She’s then joined by Mark McQueen, a former adviser within former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s office, to discuss why Canadians shouldn’t write the plans off too soon.

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