Carney to address European Parliament today after ‘associate member’ proposal

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the State of the European Union address by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2026 5:15 am.

STRASBOURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament today, a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants Canada to become the first “associate member” of the European Union.

Carney is in France to seek stronger ties with Europe on trade, defence and other files — the latest move in his campaign to reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States.

Carney has said Canada seeks “a unique alliance” with the EU based on shared values and priorities and “very complementary strengths.”

Canadian and European officials have suggested that more details of the associate membership proposal — and maybe even some type of agreement — could emerge next month from the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal.

Carney also visited Liverpool Wednesday for his first meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took office after Keir Starmer resigned over the summer.

There he announced Canada had formally applied to join the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 allied countries focused on NATO’s northern flank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

14h ago

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

WASHINGTON — After further escalating his trade war Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it could be a "hostile act."

9h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

16h ago

Why Auston Matthews is still a Toronto Maple Leaf

TORONTO — From confusion to conviction. The last time Auston Matthews addressed local reporters at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ west-side headquarters — one month removed from a season-ending...

7h ago

Top Stories

How a 'super' El Niño could impact weather in Canada in the coming months

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how El Niño conditions could impact Canada this winter and heading into the spring.

14h ago

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

WASHINGTON — After further escalating his trade war Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it could be a "hostile act."

9h ago

Speeding on Parkside spiked 560% in year since speed camera removal: Safe Parkside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have touted his "phenomenal relationship" with Olivia Chow while strongly insinuating his support for her in the upcoming municipal election, but the two still unapologetically...

16h ago

Why Auston Matthews is still a Toronto Maple Leaf

TORONTO — From confusion to conviction. The last time Auston Matthews addressed local reporters at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ west-side headquarters — one month removed from a season-ending...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos